Audience Thought It Was A Joke When A Theater Actor Was Crushed To Death On Stage.

During a live opera performance at Moscow’s renowned Bolshoi Theatre, a theater performer was crushed to death during a set change.

Yevgeny Kulesh, 38, is thought to have gone the wrong way on stage during a set change and was crushed by a large backdrop on Saturday. As a result, other actors and the orchestra unwittingly continued the performance, according to the New York Post.

When the actors on stage realized what had happened, they pleaded with the theater crew to lift the background as the music came to a standstill. Prior to the tragedy, disturbing footage showed panicked artists flailing their hands and pleading for aid.

“Stop, stop, stop! Someone was hit by the backdrop, so call an ambulance! There’s blood everywhere!” According to the outlet, a male could be heard ranting in Russian.

According to the BBC, terrified witnesses on stage were unable to revive Kulesh. The audience was taken aback when the curtains were abruptly closed. Spectators later posted on social media that they thought the crash was a stage trick at first.

The Bolshoi Theatre issued a statement Saturday saying, “The performance was promptly stopped, and the audience was ordered to leave the hall.”

After arriving on the scene, the emergency staff declared Kulesh dead. Kulesh’s body was crushed beneath the backdrop in gruesome photographs of the scene.

The event is being investigated by the police.

At the time of the incident, Kulesh had been working at the theater for almost two decades and was playing a 19th-century opera called “Sadko” by Russian composer Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov.

“Backstage is a living horror. When sets and stairwells collapse, dancers suffer leg injuries “According to the Post, Nikolai Tsiskardze, a former Bolshoi dancer, said. “We can’t point the finger at Yevgeny or look for a scapegoat.” Tsiskardze claims he has been complaining for decades about the allegedly perilous situation at the Bolshoi theater. He went on to say, “There is no order, no medicine, no ethics…”

The Bolshoi has also experienced catastrophes in the past. In July 2013, a senior violist died after falling into the orchestra pit. A ballet soloist was sentenced to prison in 2011 after arranging an acid attack on the theater’s artistic director.