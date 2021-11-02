Auctioneers describe Amy Winehouse’s sale as a “once in a lifetime” opportunity for fans.

The outfit Winehouse wore for her final stage performance, as well as a famous Moschino bag she wore to the 2007 Brit Awards, are up for auction this weekend at Julien’s Auctions.

Aside from the headline goods, fans will have the opportunity to bid on very intimate things from Adele’s life, such as a birthday card from the singer and a pair of her signature ballet heels.

The auction’s revenues will go to the Grammy-winner Winehouse’s parents’ charity, which was established after her death from alcohol poisoning in 2011 at the age of 27.

Hundreds of objects were on show at Julien’s Auctions in Beverly Hills, with a total estimated value of more than £1 million.

Winehouse memorabilia seldom goes under the hammer, according to Martin Nolan, the auction house’s executive director.

“Very rarely has anything from Amy Winehouse come to the auction and then for over 800 items to become available, this is truly a once in a lifetime opportunity to see this collection and own something, even if it’s just a small drawing, a card, a book, a piece of music, a roll case, or one of her amazing outfits,” he told the PA news agency.

“All of these artifacts tell a tale about Amy,” Mr Nolan continued. Unfortunately, she was a member of the ’27 Club,’ but as you look around, you can’t help but say, ‘wow.’ All of this she accomplished in such a short amount of time. And that’s what we’re honoring today — a true legend.” Key objects from Winehouse’s life and career will be auctioned off over the course of two days.

Winehouse’s stylist Naomi Parry devised a figure-hugging halter minidress for her final stage performance in Belgrade in June 2011, a month before her death, and it might sell for £14,500.

Winehouse’s dramatic red leather heart-shaped Moschino purse, which she wore to the 2007 Brit Awards, when she won the British female solo artist award, is estimated to fetch up to £15,000.

Winehouse was renowned for being one of her generation's most influential artists.