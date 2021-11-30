Attorneys question potential jurors in the Kim Potter trial.

Kim Potter, a former Minneapolis police officer, has been charged with first and second-degree manslaughter in the death of Daunte Wright during a traffic stop in April 2021.

The incident occurred hundreds of miles away from the trial of Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis cop who was convicted in the death of George Floyd.

Attorneys for Potter’s defense claim she made an innocent mistake when she mistaken her gun for a taser.

The jury selection process began on Tuesday, November 30th.

The beginning of the opening statements is slated for December 8th.

One jury was chosen, while the other two were excused.

Potential juror 2 has been chosen to serve in the trial so far, while potential jurors 4 and 5 have been excused.

Potential juror 4 seems to sympathize with Duante Wright and hold a deep dislike for Potter.

Before being called for jury duty, potential juror 5 told the court that he had studied a lot about the case. If chosen, he claimed he would do his best to put his prior knowledge and ideas aside.

He stated that he had a positive attitude toward cops and that he respected the law. When asked about the “rioters” from Black Lives Matter and proposals to defund the police, he expressed his disapproval. He went on to say that if Wright had followed directions at the traffic stop, “he would still be with us.”