Attorneys in a hate crime trial linked to the death of Ahmaud Arbery want the jury pool to be expanded.

Prosecutors and defense counsel submitted a combined request on Thursday to expand the jury pool for the upcoming federal hate crime trial in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery to include the Southern District of Georgia, ensuring a more impartial jury.

Greg and Travis McMichael, as well as their neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan, were found guilty of murder in Arbery’s death. The three are now charged of committing a hate crime by approaching Arbery only because he was African-American. They’ve entered a not guilty plea.

Previously, the murder trial was held in Glynn County, where the jury were chosen. However, news coverage of Arbery’s death was considerable at the time, and most jurors were familiar with the case’s fundamental facts before the trial even began.

To avoid this happening again, the attorneys submitted a joint request to expand the jury pool for the federal trial to 43 counties with a combined population of 1.6 million people, rather than just Glynn County and its six adjoining counties.

In a joint motion, the attorneys stated, “The parties believe that many potential jurors from the Brunswick Division will have had sustained exposure to the case and may have formed immutable opinions, in one direction or the other, that will ultimately preclude them from sitting on a jury in this case.”

Jury selection is set to begin on February 7.

The first trial in Arbery’s slaying resulted in murder convictions in a state court the day before Thanksgiving, which many saw as a reckoning on racial unfairness in the legal system.

The three guys are now facing federal hate crime charges for allegedly violating Arbery’s civil rights.

After seeing Arbery rushing by their house on a Sunday afternoon last year, the McMichaels armed themselves and rushed into a pickup truck. They later told police that they suspected him of being a burglar, despite the fact that they had not seen him perform any crimes.

Bryan joined the chase in his own truck, telling police that he used it to force Arbery into a ditch and prevent him from fleeing the subdivision. He recorded video of Travis McMichael shooting Arbery using his cellphone. This is a condensed version of the information.