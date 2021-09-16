Attorneys General from 23 Republican states have threatened to sue Biden over the ‘disastrous’ COVID vaccine mandate.

Two dozen Republican attorneys general wrote to President Joe Biden on Thursday, threatening legal action if the White House’s proposal to mandate immunizations for 100 million Americans is implemented.

Biden was scolded by Republican prosecutors for proposing a government vaccine requirement for private-sector employees, health-care professionals, and federal contractors. The mandate, which was announced earlier this month, will be implemented by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) as part of an effort to protect Americans from the more lethal delta variant.

In a letter to Biden, prosecutors led by South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson stated, “Your approach is terrible and unhelpful.” “If your Administration continues on its current path, the undersigned state Attorneys General will pursue all legal options available to hold you accountable and protect the rule of law.”

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The OSHA rule, which affects roughly two-thirds of private-sector workers, would remain in effect for six months before being replaced with a permanent measure. Employers who fail to comply may be fined up to $13,600 each infringement.

According to a primer by the legal firm Fisher Phillips, the rule would take effect in 29 states where OSHA has authority once it is finalized. Other states with their own federally certified workplace safety organizations, such as California and North Carolina, would have up to 30 days to implement similar regulations.

Biden was going too far in trying to bully private companies and workers, according to Republican leaders and some union bosses. Governor Henry McMaster of South Carolina was one of the first to speak out, saying on Twitter that his state will battle to the “gates of hell” to safeguard the liberty and livelihood of every South Carolinian.

Wilson told Biden in a letter that the vaccine “edict is also unconstitutional,” noting that courts have maintained only one of ten emergency OSHA requirements in recent decades.

The prosecutors also warned that the “edict is unlikely to win hearts and minds—it will merely increase suspicion” about vaccines.

“Your vaccine requirement is not only a threat to individual liberty, but also a public health calamity that will force people to flee their homes. This is a condensed version of the information.