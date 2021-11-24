Attorneys for the defense in the Arbery trial have announced their intention to appeal.

On Wednesday, the jury in the trial of Ahmaud Arbery’s fatal shooting found all three defendants guilty of murder and several additional offenses. Defense attorneys indicated their intention to appeal shortly after the decision was pronounced.

Gregory McMichael’s lawyers were the first to openly state that they will appeal the ruling. Later, Travis McMichael’s lawyer declared that he will do the same.

Soon after the verdicts were announced, Franklin and Laura Hogue, who represented Gregory McMichael, said that they would file an appeal, but they couldn’t start the process until the sentencing was completed.

Laura Hogue expressed her disappointment with the trial’s outcome.

Travis McMichael, the man accused of shooting and killing Arbery, was convicted guilty of all nine charges leveled against him. Gregory, his father, was found guilty of all counts save one: intentional murder. William “Roddie” Bryan Jr., the third defendant, was found guilty of six of the nine offenses he faced.

When they are sentenced, all three men might spend the rest of their lives in prison.

Travis McMichael’s attorney, Jason Sheffield, also told reporters that he intends to appeal the jury’s guilty judgment.

Sheffield told reporters outside the courthouse in Brunswick, Georgia, that “this is a very terrible day for Travis McMichael and Greg McMichael.” “These are two men who genuinely believed in what they were doing. A Glynn County jury, on the other hand, has spoken. They’ve determined that they’re guilty. They’re going to be sentenced.” Olga Izmaylova, a Georgia criminal defense lawyer, told The Washington Newsday that she believed the jury had made up their minds early in the trial. She also believes the defense will have a difficult time overturning the ruling on appeal.

“It’s likely that most of the jurors were leaning toward conviction shortly after they began deliberations in this case, which simply means that they were convinced, beyond a reasonable doubt, that the defendants were guilty and the jurors didn’t believe any of the defense’s explanations, which is why their deliberations didn’t take very long,” Izmaylova said.

"While self-defense is a legal defense in Georgia," Izmaylova noted, "the facts in this case do not amount to self-defense." "And the defense made no other case."