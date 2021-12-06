Attorneys for Jussie Smollett remain tight-lipped about whether the actor will testify in his own defense.

The trial of actor Jussie Smollett will begin on Monday, however it is unclear whether he will take the stand to defend himself, according to the Associated Press.

Smollett’s lawyers have been tight-lipped about whether or not he will testify as a witness for the defense this week. On December 2, the prosecution rested their case with the testimony of Abimbola and Olabinjo Osundairo. Smollett is accused by the brothers of hiring them to help him stage a fake hate crime in Chicago in 2019. Attorney Shay Allen, on the other hand, said that the attack was genuine and motivated by the brothers’ disdain for the actor.

According to the Associated Press, the jury has only heard the Osundairo brothers’ testimony so far. A white guy who allegedly assisted in the carrying of a rope in the nearby area has also gone unidentified. Legal experts believe that taking the stand and telling his version of the incident is Smollett’s only hope of proving his case.

“The jurors might be thinking, ‘Who does this guy think he is, not stepping up and delivering his story?'” said Terry Ekl, a local defense attorney. His testimony, according to him and other attorneys not involved in the case, could affect the jury’s judgment because it is now his word against the Osundairo brothers’.

Former state appellate judge David Erickson, on the other hand, warned the Associated Press that his evidence may be a double-edged sword. He warns that if Smollett says anything suspect on the stand, it could cause huge difficulties.

“You can’t be punished (by a judge) for not testifying,” Erickson explained, “but if he takes the stand and the judge decides he lied, he can add (jail or prison) time.”

For filing a false police report after the claimed incident, Smollett faces six counts of felony disorderly conduct. The figures were taken from his six reports to three different officers.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The defense has started questioning witnesses.

