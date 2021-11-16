Attorneys for James O’Keefe demand that leakers in the case of Ashley Biden’s alleged diary be identified.

A sleepy James O’Keefe reacted to beating on his apartment door in New York’s Westchester County at 6 a.m. on November 6, wearing just his underwear. According to legal records reviewed by The Washington Newsday, he was confronted by around ten FBI officers, one of whom was brandishing a battering hammer, who shone a blindingly bright light in his face.

O’Keefe, the 37-year-old founder of the right-leaning non-profit Project Veritas, freely opened the door, eliminating the need to slam it shut. The agents handcuffed him in the corridor of his building, likely in full view of his neighbors.