Attorneys for Ghislaine Maxwell claim that the Accuser’s testimony does not match the FBI interview she gave.

The accuser’s evidence in court did not match interviews she conducted with the FBI, according to defense attorneys for Ghislaine Maxwell, but the witness stated her statements were never recorded, according to the Associated Press.

To safeguard her identity, the witness assumed the alias “Jane” during the trial. When she spoke about her interaction with Jeffrey Epstein in court on Tuesday, she said the alleged abuse made “my heart drop into my stomach.”

During cross examination, Maxwell’s lawyer, Laura Menninger, claimed that the FBI had records from 2019 and 2020 that contradicted what the witness revealed in court.

Jane told the FBI her memory was “foggy,” and she wasn’t sure if Maxwell ever touched her or was present when Epstein molested her, according to the records.

During the cross examination, Jane stated that she couldn’t recollect what the FBI had written down.

During her testimony, she remembered being “locked in horror” the first time she was allegedly assaulted by Epstein.

She said that she never modified her account and that none of her statements were ever taped.

“This was just a scribbler taking notes…. Many of these are incorrect “she stated

According to other documents, she claimed that she was not abused while visiting Epstein’s ranch in New Mexico. Her account about claimed interactions with Epstein was refuted by this.

She questioned the documents’ accuracy, claiming that her words were never recorded.

“I don’t recall saying what’s written here,” she said at another time.

She did not refute additional documents in which she claimed to have identified several “model types” and other women who she said had witnessed Epstein doing group massages. She also revealed to the FBI that she previously went on a private plane with Prince Andrew of the United Kingdom.

Maxwell, 59, has pleaded not guilty to charges alleging that she and Epstein were “partners in crime,” according to authorities. The defense has argued that she is being made a scapegoat for Epstein, who committed suicide in his Manhattan jail cell in 2019 while awaiting his own sex trafficking trial.

On Tuesday, the accuser detailed a series of sexual meetings with Maxwell and Epstein that lasted from 1994 until 1997.

