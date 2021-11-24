Attorneys for Alex Murdaugh want the opposing attorney, who made disparaging remarks, to be silenced.

The defense is now asking the judge to issue a gag order after a prosecutor publicly compared Alex Murdaugh to two serial killers and made derogatory comments about his defense attorneys’ legal history, according to the Associated Press. The defense also stated that they would be OK if the judge ordered everyone engaged in the case to remain silent in public.

According to the Associated Press, the motion claims that prosecutor Eric Bland broke ethics standards by making the comments in media appearances and should be barred from doing so in the future, as well as examined by a panel that sanctions attorneys in such cases.

“Mr. Bland has made it apparent that he wants to continue, if not intensify, his extrajudicial smear campaign as long as no one intervenes. As a result, a gag order is sadly required “Attorneys for Murdaugh, Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin, filed a motion on Monday.

Murdaugh is facing a slew of charges in South Carolina, the majority of which are financial in nature, and Bland is the attorney for the sons of Murdaugh’s former housekeeper, who died in his home in 2019.

Murdaugh allegedly assured the sons that he would collect over $3 million in insurance claims and give it to them after she died, but he allegedly kept the money.

Murdaugh’s wife, Maggie, and son, Paul, were both shot and killed outside their home in June, and the cases are still being investigated.

Murdaugh was charged with insurance fraud in September after allegedly attempting to hire someone to kill him so that his surviving son could receive a $10 million life insurance policy, only to survive the attack with a bullet grazing his head. Police launched several investigations into Murdaugh and his family after he was charged with insurance fraud.

Bland said in a statement Tuesday that Murdaugh’s lawyers were attempting to shift attention away from their client’s serious legal troubles. Bland believes Harpootlian should be barred from speaking publicly about the case since he claimed on “Good Morning America” last month that Murdaugh realizes he will go to prison and disparaged his client’s drug use in previous interviews.

In his statement, Bland stated, "The move is an illusionist's attempt to divert attention away from the pain that he has perpetrated upon his own client by his own counsel."