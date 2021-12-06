Attorney says the artist who let the Oxford shooter’s parents stay in his studio ‘doesn’t watch the news.’

Andrzej Sikora, the artist who hosted the parents of Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley in his Detroit studio, “doesn’t watch the news,” according to his attorney.

James and Jennifer Crumbley were detained early Saturday morning in Sikora’s workshop, and police said the 65-year-old artist might face charges if they decide he was involved in their disappearance. After their 15-year-old son tragically shot four classmates last week, the Crumbleys were difficult to locate, though their attorney claims they were not hiding.

According to local station WJBK-TV, Sikora’s attorney, Clarence Dass, said the studio owner didn’t realize the Crumbleys were facing criminal charges when he let them stay. “Mr. Sikora doesn’t monitor the news like many people do,” Dass explained, “and wasn’t really following the progress after Oxford.” “Andrzej Sikora is upset that he has been drawn into this, but I feel that once all of the information has been gathered and all of the circumstances have been sorted out, there will be no evidence that he intentionally helped and abetted or housed a fugitive. In reality, he was completely unaware of what was going on “According to the station, Dass claimed.

Sikora let the pair stay in his studio’s basement until he left at 5 p.m. on Friday, and urged them to lock up when they left, according to Dass. They stayed at the studio until around 2 a.m. Saturday, when police apprehended them there after receiving a tip.

Sikora would have phoned the cops if he had realized the couple’s arrest warrant had been issued, according to Dass.

“As soon as he found out, he went to the Detroit Police Department without an attorney and told them everything,” he added.

According to WJBK, the artist was scheduled to be interviewed by detectives on Monday to learn more about the incident and his connection to the Crumbleys. He has not been charged with a crime.

The Crumbleys pleaded not guilty to four counts of involuntary manslaughter on Saturday and were released on a $500,000 bond each. Ethan Crumbley is facing allegations including first-degree murder and terrorism.

During a press conference on Friday, Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald accused the Crumbleys of "egregious" conduct. The two were summoned to a meeting on Tuesday morning, the day of the incident.