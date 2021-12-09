Attorney in $200 million lawsuit claims that the Oxford school shooting was “completely preventable.”

A family of two Oxford High School survivors has filed two $100 million lawsuits, alleging that the school had the means and opportunity to prevent the attack on Nov. 30, 2021, which killed four students and injured seven others.

They sued the school system and its personnel in Michigan, including Superintendent Timothy Throne, High School Principal Steven Wolf, and Dean Ryan Moore, among others.

Attorney Geoffrey Fieger told The Detroit News on Thursday that “the atrocity of November 30, 2021, was absolutely preventable…” They’ll search your backpack if they suspect you’re vaping at Oxford High School, but they won’t suspend or search a student who composed reams of murderous letters and scenarios of classroom massacre and mania.” The families are suing for $100 million each in order to raise the financial cost of the occurrences so that more people demand change.

Ethan Crumbley, a 15-year-old Oxford high school student, was the perpetrator of the attack. He is being tried as an adult and has entered a not guilty plea. Involuntary manslaughter charges have also been filed against his parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley. They have also pleaded not guilty.

Ethan and his parents met before school officials just hours before the incident, who were concerned about classroom behavior. Prior to the shooting, Ethan made several social media posts about it, which parents in the school district informed Principal Wolf about, causing Wolf to send an email on Nov. 16, which is included in the lawsuit.

“I’m sorry if I’m being redundant here, but there is no threat at the HS… Large assumptions were made based on a few social media posts, which subsequently became inflated rumors,” Wolf wrote.