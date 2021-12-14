Attorney General Karl Racine of the District of Columbia has filed a lawsuit against Proud Boys and Oath Keepers in connection with the January 6 riot.

Attorney General Karl Racine of the District of Columbia filed a civil action on Tuesday against the right-wing groups Proud Boys and Oath Keepers in connection with the January 6 Capitol disturbance.

He noted on Twitter that the case is the first civil lawsuit brought by a government institution against those who took part in the deadly January 6 incident.

He stated on Twitter, “They committed tremendous damage to the District, our democracy, and especially the heroic men and women of our Metropolitan Police Department.”

He continued, ” “We’re holding these insurgents responsible today for plotting to terrify the District by planning, sponsoring, and taking part in the horrific attack on the Capitol. In this situation, I’m pursuing damages and will continue to try to guarantee that such an incident never happens again.” Racine justifies the civil claim by citing injuries sustained by police officers responding to the violence, according to court filings originally reported by Axios.

He further claimed that the District of Columbia suffered “substantial damages” as a result of their conduct, including a “unprecedented” deployment of police resources.

“While the District’s costs are still being examined and tabulated,” the lawsuit states, “the District has preliminarily calculated that MPD incurred millions of dollars in costs during the week of January 6th alone.”

Racine claimed the two groups conspired to commit acts of violence and attack the United States Congress on January 6, 2021 “through and with their leadership and certain members and affiliates” in order to prevent Congress and former Vice President Mike Pence from certifying the 2020 election results.

The complaint cites a number of people who are suspected of plotting the disturbance. It tells the story of the events that led up to the riot. The groups are accused of using election results to recruit new members and of using “organized violence” to frighten the people and the government, according to the report.

