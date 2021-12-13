Attorney for Ethan Crumbley refers to the shooting as a “isolated incident” in order to get him out of adult jail.

During a Monday court hearing, Ethan Crumbley’s court-appointed counsel argued that the 15-year-old shooting suspect should be sent from an adult jail to Children’s Village, the county’s juvenile detention facility.

Crumbley is the suspected gunman in the November 30 mass shooting at Oxford High School in Oxford, Michigan. During the shooting, four students were killed and seven others were injured.

Crumbley has been charged as an adult with one crime of terrorism resulting in death, four charges of first-degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder, and 12 counts of felony firearm possession.

“All we’re looking at here today is one isolated occurrence,” Crumbley’s lawyer, Paulette Michel Loftin, said.

Loftin also indicated that there are other minors at Children’s Village who are currently accused with murder. “This isn’t the first time; there are others there already,” she explained. Crumbley’s plea to be relocated out of the adult jail culminated in a stressful moment during an otherwise uneventful virtual hearing. Following Loftin’s statement regarding the “unique event,” prosecuting attorney Marc Keast stated that the juvenile detention facility is insufficiently secure for an inmate like Crumbley, who perpetrated a deliberate act of violence against his classmates, according to Keast.

In Monday’s probable cause hearing, the judge postponed Crumbley’s next court appearance, which had been scheduled for December 20, to January 7 to give his attorneys more time to review the evidence against him.