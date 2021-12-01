Attorney Drops Man Charged in Waukesha Parade Deaths, Citing Victims’ Ties

According to the Associated Press, the attorney representing the guy accused of driving through a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, has left the case due to personal reasons.

The attorney representing suspect Darrell Brooks, Joseph Domask, has asked to withdraw from the case owing to “relationships and familiarities” between Domask, his office, and the victims of the attack, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. He told Brooks and Milwaukee County Circuit Judge David Feiss about his decision to get out of the lawsuit. According to the Associated Press, prosecutors did not protest to Domask’s withdrawal.

Following Domask’s withdrawal from the case, Deputy District Attorney Matthew Torbenson moved through with his request for further restrictions to be placed on Brooks’ detention. They claim to have evidence from a previous case filed on November 5 of him intimidating a victim. Brooks is a convicted felon who has been charged with domestic abuse, reckless endangerment, bail jumping, firing at his nephew, and firearm possession while a convicted felon.

On November 21, Brooks is accused of driving his red Ford Escape SUV into the Waukesha Christmas Parade path. The motivation for the attack has yet to be determined by investigators. Six counts of first-degree intentional homicide have been filed against him. After the death of 8-year-old Jackson Sparks on November 23, he was charged with six counts, with the sixth being added on Monday. His bond is set at $5 million right now.

Brooks’ next court appearance is scheduled for December 20 in Milwaukee County Circuit Court. The names of those involved in the Christmas parade catastrophe with whom Domask was familiar were not revealed.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Brooks had already been represented by Domask in two earlier cases.

He requested a private meeting with Feiss to discuss his conflicts in greater detail, but Feiss declined and approved the motion.

Some have questioned why Brooks was freed on bail just days before the alleged assault. The aforementioned domestic abuse charge, which is still pending, was freed on $1,000 bail. Representative David Bowen of Wisconsin earlier stated in an interview with The Washington Newsday that he believes he should never have been released.

“This is a somebody who should absolutely be in prison,” Bowen added. “Because he wasn’t acting in any way.” This is a condensed version of the information.