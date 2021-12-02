Attorney Calls a Changed Man on Death Row, but Oklahoma Board Denies Clemency.

After his attorney blamed his upbringing and said he is a changed man, Oklahoma’s Pardon and Parole Board voted Wednesday to deny clemency to a man convicted of two murder charges in a 2005 shooting that killed four people.

According to the Associated Press, Gilbert Postelle, 35, took part in the shooting of four individuals in Oklahoma City with his father and brother because they felt one of the people present was responsible for a motorbike accident that gravely injured Postelle’s father, Brad Postelle.

Unless a court intervenes in Postelle’s case, he will be executed in February by lethal injection.

Postelle’s lawyer, Robert Nance, told the board that his client was 19 at the time of the shooting and had grown up in a “almost completely negative” environment, beginning to misuse methamphetamines when he was 12 years old. Postelle’s actions, according to Nance, were heavily affected by his father, who reportedly suffered brain impairments as a result of the accident that prompted the shooting.

Nance said that Postelle is trusted by the prison staff, that he works as an orderly in his unit and does tasks such as serving meals and carrying mail, and that his time in jail has changed him—claims that the victims’ relatives disputed.

Mary Jo Swindle, the mother of one of the victims, claimed, “We never got to see him after he was slain because his corpse was riddled and ripped with bullets.” “You may have changed, but my kid and three others have not.” See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Postelle did not dispute his role in the deaths of James Alderson, Terry Smith, Donnie Swindle, and Amy Wright at a residence in southeast Oklahoma City on Memorial Day 2005. Prosecutors claim Postelle, his brother David Postelle, his father Brad Postelle, and another man carried out the murders in a “blitz attack” driven by their belief that Swindle was to blame for a motorbike accident in which Brad Postelle was gravely injured.

After evidence indicated that he pursued Wright and Alderson as they tried to run and shot them from behind with a rifle, Gilbert Postelle received two death sentences for their murders.

“Amy Wright was screaming and clawing the earth to get away in her final moments.” This is a condensed version of the information.