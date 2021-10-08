Attitude Awards honor Tom Daley, Elaine Paige, and Steps.

Among the celebrities honored at the Attitude Awards were diver Tom Daley, singer Elaine Paige, and pop trio Steps.

The money raised will go to the Attitude Magazine Foundation, which supports LGBT causes.

The awards were presented at a gala on Wednesday at London’s Camden Roundhouse, which featured musical performances by Steps, Paige, and RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star Bimini.

Paige received the honorary LGBT prize, while Daley received the sports award.

The broadcast honor went to television personality Adele Roberts, while the gamechanger award went to Netflix series Sex Education.

The icon award went to Steps, while the television category went to actor Ben Aldridge.

The man of the year award went to actor Billy Porter, and the inspiration award went to Channel 4’s It’s A Sin.

The style award went to Bimini, the hero award went to performer Chella Man, and the breakthrough award went to West End star Max Harwood for his portrayal in the musical Everybody’s Talking About Jamie.

“A year away due to Covid means the world’s largest LGBTQ media brand shifted to an internet service in 2020, attracting more than two million viewers on numerous channels along the way,” said Darren Styles, publisher of Attitude magazine.

“However, nothing gets the blood pounding like 650 people dressed to the nines in a room celebrating the LGBTQ community.”

“Especially if Steps headlines — 2021 is the year to make a comeback, the year to say you were there!”