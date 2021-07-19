Attempting to flee a masked machete gang, a car crashes.

Detectives have issued an appeal for information after a masked group armed with machetes and knives attacked a car in Runcorn, causing it to smash with a house as it attempted to flee.

The horrifying incident occurred on Masseyfield Road in Brookvale on Friday, June 18, between 4pm and 4.20pm, according to Cheshire police.

The incident occurred following a fight in the street between a guy and a woman, as well as a male passenger in a black Audi driven by a woman.

A group armed with machetes and knives encircled the car and smashed the windows, leading the driver to try to flee.

Before departing the area, police said the automobile “went through the front” of a house on Bartlegate.

A individual inside the building was injured and sent to the hospital for treatment.

In conjunction with the investigation, a 35-year-old woman was detained on suspicion of reckless driving and attempted section 18 assault, and a 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of section 18 assault and threats to kill.

Both have been released on conditional bail since then.

The investigation is still underway, and the police have issued a request for information or evidence, such as CCTV or dashcam footage.

“Since the incident was reported, there have been a lot of enquiries conducted to determine exactly what happened and the motivation behind it,” said Detective Constable Faye Taylor of the Runcor n Local Policing Unit.

“The investigation is still ongoing, and I would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time who knows anything about what happened.

“I understand that people may be hesitant to come forward, therefore I would encourage them to call Crimestoppers anonymously to submit information.

“Anyone with CCTV or dash cam footage of the incident can send it to the public mailbox anonymously.

“Any information, no matter how insignificant, will help us significantly in our investigation.”

Anyone with information that could help the inquiry can phone Cheshire Constabulary on 101 or go to their website and enter the reference number IML 1016452.

Contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to provide information anonymously. “The summary has come to an end.”