Attacks on firefighters have been described as “disgraceful and horrible.”

After a number of incidents over the Bonfire Night weekend, a top member in Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service has described the attacks on its workers as “disgraceful and horrible.”

Despite a decrease in the number of occurrences, Group Manager Paul Kay noted that personnel in Merseyside were still targeted by a small percentage.

Kay, the group manager, stated: “This heinous and repulsive behavior is completely unacceptable.

Firefighters and support personnel are not targets; they are members of the Merseyside community’s mothers, fathers, brothers, sisters, aunties, uncles, friends, and families.

“They don’t deserve to be assaulted just for doing their duties,” says the author.

He went on to say that this behavior was not unique to Merseyside, but was shared by Fire and Rescue services across the country.

However, after public warnings about the dangers of burning fly-tipped and other dangerous items on Bonfire Night, the Fire and Rescue Service reported a 518 percent decrease in bonfire-related occurrences compared to the previous year.

On Friday, November 5, 2021, firefighters responded to 11 potentially dangerous bonfires, compared to 68 in 2020.

“On November 5, we take a tolerant view of bonfires; if they are in the open, overseen by adults, and under control, we do not extinguish them,” Group Manager Kay stated.

“Those we saw and reported on Friday – those who were included in our data – were all deemed dangerous.

“We as a Service are always highly busy throughout the bonfire season, thanks to substantial advance planning and collaboration with Merseyside Police, local authorities, registered housing providers, and other community partners.”

“In recent weeks, firefighters and the prevention team have been out in communities cleaning more than 54 tonnes of hazardous waste and fly-tipping that could have been used as fire fuel, as well as advocating appropriate wheelie bin storage to help avoid them becoming targets for arson.”

On Bonfire Night, Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service said they noticed a decrease in the number of anti-social behavior fires, with 26 intentionally set fires compared to 78 in 2020.

They also noticed a decrease in the number of intentionally set fires during the course of the Bonfire Night season, with 218 being attended between October and November.