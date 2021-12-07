Attack with a’metal crutch,’ attempted murder suspects, and an Encrochat dealer

After being attacked in Liverpool’s city center last night, a man suffered head injuries.

A man was assaulted by a gang of individuals at the intersection of Dale Street and Stanley Street, according to police.

Following the event, a reporter from The Washington Newsday went to the scene and chatted with neighborhood businesses.

“I started work and walked to the shop about an hour ago (7.30pm) and saw police everywhere on the street,” a takeaway worker on Dale Street stated. There was also an ambulance on the scene. It happened in a flash.” After a gunshot in Wirral, two individuals were charged with attempted murder.

On Tuesday, November 16, 2019, at 4.10 p.m., an incident occurred at a busy petrol station in Birkenhead.

After a man was shot in the shoulder and leg, emergency personnel were dispatched to the intersection of Balls Road East and Borough Road.

Officers suspect a motorcycle passenger fired bullets before two motorcycles sped away towards Prenton Park.

A Liverpool man was sentenced to prison for using Encrochat to sell cannabis on Merseyside’s streets.

Harrison Laithe was apprehended by authorities as part of Operation Venetic, an international operation aimed at criminals who used the Encrochat mobile encryption service.

Chris Lowe, a detective inspector, said: “I hope that this latest conviction sends a clear message to criminals that they have nowhere to hide and that we will pursue them and bring them to justice.

“And Laite’s newest conviction exemplifies that, as the evidence was so compelling that he altered his plea to guilty.”