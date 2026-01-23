Atmospheric Moisture on Mars Could Offer Key Water Supply, Study Shows

Scientists have found that moisture extracted from Mars’ atmosphere could provide an essential alternative water source for future human missions to the red planet, though long-term sustainability may hinge on ice buried beneath the Martian surface, according to new research.

The study, conducted by Dr. Vassilis Inglezakis from the University of Strathclyde’s Department of Chemical and Process Engineering, reviews potential methods for harvesting water on Mars. His paper, published in the journal Advances In Space Research, evaluates the planet’s different water sources, including subsurface ice, soil moisture, and atmospheric vapor.

Martian Water Harvesting Challenges

While the discovery of underground ice on Mars offers the most viable long-term solution for human settlement, Dr. Inglezakis notes that accessible ice deposits may not be located near potential landing sites. This makes it challenging for explorers to rely solely on subsurface ice.

Harvesting moisture from the Martian atmosphere, though technically feasible, requires significant energy resources. Despite this challenge, Dr. Inglezakis suggests that this method could serve as an alternative in regions where subsurface ice is not available or as a backup water supply when needed.

“Reliable access to water would be crucial for human survival on Mars, not only for drinking but also for producing oxygen and fuel,” Dr. Inglezakis explained. “These technologies could reduce our dependence on Earth-based resources, making long-term missions more self-sufficient.”

The study is one of the first to compare various technologies for water recovery in Mars’ unique environment, taking into account energy consumption, scalability, and the suitability of each method for different Martian conditions. Dr. Inglezakis’s analysis concludes that subsurface ice remains the most dependable solution for providing water, but atmospheric harvesting offers a potentially valuable option when ice is inaccessible.

With Mars exploration still in its early stages, understanding the available water recovery methods will be key to supporting future missions and human settlement, according to Dr. Inglezakis. His research aims to pave the way for more sustainable and self-sufficient exploration missions to the red planet.