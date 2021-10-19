Atletico Madrid has added a new member to their Champions League squad.

Elijah Dixon-Bonner, a Liverpool prospect, has travelled with the first-team group for tonight’s Champions League encounter against Atletico Madrid.

The 20-year-old midfielder has been a member of Barry Lewtas’ under-23s side since 2015.

Dixon-Bonner was spotted arriving at the Reds’ team hotel in Madrid last evening after exercising with the first squad during an open training session on Monday.

Although teams are able to register an unlimited number of players on ‘List B’ during the season, Jurgen Klopp named his 24-man Champions League squad at the start of last month.

To be eligible, a player must have been born on or after January 1, 2000, and have been eligible to play for the club for at least two years consecutively since his 15th birthday, or for a total of three years with a maximum of one one-year loan period to a team from the same association.

In 2020, Dixon-Bonner made his first-team debut for Liverpool, coming on as a late replacement in the Reds’ FA Cup fourth round replay win at Anfield against Shrewsbury Town.