Atlantic City hasn’t had a supermarket in 15 years, despite spending $19 million in public funds to build one.

According to the Associated Press, Atlantic City will soon have its first supermarket in 15 years after a government body stepped in with roughly $19 million in public funds when the private sector declined.

The state-run Casino Reinvestment Development Authority broke construction on the new ShopRite supermarket a few blocks from the casinos on land the state already owned on Thursday. The government will keep ownership of the facility and all of its contents, while Village Super Market Inc. will run it.

“For the past 15 years, the food options in Atlantic City have been limited to bodegas and small corner markets with few healthful options,” stated New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy. “Everything that families will require will be available right here.” We’re going to flood this food desert at long last.” In an area where planned redevelopment never took off, the only grocery, an IGA, closed 15 years ago.

According to Aliyah Cherrisse, an Atlantic City mother who spoke on behalf of families led by women, the shutdown has made it particularly difficult for families seeking to feed themselves and their children good meals.

To get to supermarkets on the mainland, city residents must either drive, use the bus, or pay for commercial transportation, which is time-consuming and often expensive, she said.

The project is planned to start next year and take 13 to 15 months to complete.

According to Matt Doherty, executive director of the reinvestment agency, the substantial state investment was critical to the project’s success.

“No food shop would be willing to build in Atlantic City without a large governmental subsidy,” he claimed. “The math just doesn’t add up.” Poverty is widespread in Atlantic City, with 60 percent of residents living in poverty in some census tracts. This has to be a government-funded initiative.” State Senate President Steve Sweeney remarked, “Not everyone was lined up to be here.”

After the ceremony, Bill Sumas, the chairman of Village Super Market, refused to say if the project could have been completed without public funding. Village runs 30 ShopRite locations in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Maryland, and is a publicly traded firm with yearly sales of approximately $1.6 billion.

Cherrisse described the new supermarket as "a burden taken off the matriarchs of our community." "I appreciate you taking the time to look at it."