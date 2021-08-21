Atlanta Mayor Bottoms criticizes Gov. Kemp’s mask ban and mandatory vaccinations for businesses.

According to WSB-TV, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms chastised Georgia Republican Governor Brian Kemp for banning statewide mask and COVID-19 vaccine restrictions for businesses.

Bottoms, a Democrat, believes the directive is purely political.

She stated, “We’re entering political season, and we’ll witness political theatrics.” “However, that isn’t sound decision-making in the face of this pandemic. I don’t know where to begin to make sense of it. I couldn’t understand it last year, and I still can’t understand it this year.”

In the face of a highly transmissible Delta form, Kemp issued an executive order barring vaccine and mask mandates for enterprises on Thursday.

He added on Twitter, “The executive order I issued today will ensure that businesses across our state cannot be penalised by local governments for attempting to make a living, pay their employees, and save their livelihoods.”

Kemp also claimed during a press conference on Thursday that local governments cannot impose rules that could force firms to close, according to CBS News.

“Local governments will not be able to compel businesses to act as the city’s mask police, vaccine police, or any other burdensome restriction that would only result in employees being laid off, revenue plummeting, or firms closing their doors,” Kemp stated.

On Thursday, the governor promised to safeguard “hardworking Georgians who are providing for themselves and their families” by tweeting that the state would stay open for business.

Kemp slammed vaccine and mask restrictions, claiming that people now understand how to deal with a pandemic.

"All of these laws, whether it's masks, vaccine passports, or other things, seem to be dividing people to me. Kemp stated in a footage shared on Wednesday, "Everybody is battling hard to go through COVID."