Athletic Bilbao and Osasuna have both agreed to big changes at Anfield.

For the next friendly double header against Athletic Bilbao and Osasuna, Liverpool has confirmed that rail seats will be used at Anfield.

As part of a season-long trial of seats with safety rails, the club has refurbished 1,800 seats near the rear of the Kop.

In time for the first Premier League home game against Burnley on August 21, another 6,000 seats in the Anfield Road Stand lower tier will be renovated.

In June, Liverpool announced that rail seats would be introduced for a trial period in order to solve the issue of prolonged standing in some areas of the stadium.

Several supporters were allowed to see the new installation during the week before it was used for the first time on Sunday afternoon during Athletic Bilbao’s visit.

The club has previously stated that Anfield will remain an all-seater stadium, and that the trialed zones with the new seats and rails are not “safe standing” areas.

“This trail of seats with safety rails will be in two parts of the stadium that were recognized in a safety study by the Sports Grounds Safety Authority (SGSA) as having a concern with prolonged standing,” according to a Liverpool statement.

“The purpose of this trial in the Kop and lower tier of Anfield Road is to safeguard the safety of supporters in these high-risk zones.

“The seating at Anfield will consist of standard stadium seats with an incorporated safety rail behind them to prevent crowd collapse. They will have no effect on the pitch’s visibility for fans.

“The idea is for supporters to be able to stand securely during critical moments in the game, such as goal celebrations, but have to sit at other times.”

A number of Premier League clubs have already begun to use rail seats, with more expected to do so in the following season.

Prior to the formal announcement of the rail seat trial in June, Liverpool wrote a handwritten letter to all Hillsborough families informing them of the proposal’s details.