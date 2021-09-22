At work, a nurse brought out a rope and told his coworkers that he enjoyed tying ladies up.

Despite being told that it made her uncomfortable, a mental health nurse made a colleague’s “skin crawl” with a series of explicit and racist sexual jokes while they were at work.

Michael Turner, who worked at Clock View Hospital in Walton for Mersey Care NHS Foundation Trust, made derogatory statements about doing sex acts on a female colleague who was in a lower position than him.

He “took a rope out of his backpack in one of the nurse’s rooms and started talking about how he liked to tie people up for sex,” the woman said.

When a chair she was seated in broke, Turner told the woman she had a “big a***” in another awkward exchange.

Despite his behavior, Turner was not barred from nursing, and despite losing his employment at Mersey Care, he was able to reapply for other positions after completing a 12-month ban.

Turner was reported to Mersey Care’s administrators, and the issue was referred to the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC), which oversees the register of nurses licensed to practice in the United Kingdom.

The NMC filed a number of charges against Turner following an inquiry, which were subsequently reviewed by an independent disciplinary tribunal.

Turner made the vulgar statements to the woman, Colleague A, with the intent to “sexually denigrate, degrade, or discomfort” her, according to the panel.

The panel heard that when NMC investigators questioned the woman how the comments made her feel, she answered, “Horrible, worried, I just felt uncomfortable.” Everything he touches becomes sexual.

“During this chat, he said [a vulgar sexual remark], and I responded, ‘Stop it, you’re making me uncomfortable, can you change the subject?’

“He started a series of sexual talks.

Turner also used racist stereotypes in one incident, implying that a black patient was only speaking to the woman for sexual reasons.

Colleague A emailed a friend a copy of a Whatsapp message the day of the event in which she explained what transpired and stated Turner’s behavior “made my skin crawl,” according to the panel.

Turner denied making the remarks to the panel, saying, “That.” “Summary ends.”