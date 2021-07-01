At Windsor Castle, the Queen will meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

On Friday, the Queen will meet with German Chancellor Angela Merkel at Windsor Castle.

During her final visit to the UK before stepping down as Chancellor, Mrs Merkel will meet the monarch at the Berkshire palace.

Last month, the two were pictured together at the G7 conference in Cornwall.

The match takes place just days after England overcame Germany 2-0 to advance to the Euro 2020 quarter-finals, putting an end to their old rivals’ hopes.

Prince George, the Queen’s great-grandson, was at Wembley on Tuesday night with his parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, to watch England beat Germany in a tournament knockout game for the first time since 1966.

Mrs Merkel’s meeting with the Queen comes at the end of the monarch’s busy week.

As part of the usual Royal Week visit, she performed a series of engagements in Scotland.

The Queen attended the Royal Windsor Horse Show in Berkshire for the first time since 2019, following a farewell engagement with the Princess Royal at the Edinburgh Climate Change Institute (ECCI) on Thursday.

On Friday, Mrs Merkel will meet with Prime Minister Boris Johnson at his Chequers house to discuss the global response to the pandemic as well as post-Brexit relations.

According to reports, German Chancellor Angela Merkel wants the European Union to bar all UK visitors from entering the union, regardless of whether or not they have been vaccinated.

As she prepares to step down in the autumn, she is making a series of goodbye excursions.