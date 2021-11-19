At Widnes Market, you can experience the brilliant beauty of Christmas.

The most delightful season of the year is approaching, and with it, a jam-packed schedule of festive events and activities for the entire family to enjoy.

Take a look below at everything going on at Widnes Market this holiday season, from a Christmas craft fair and live music to a fantastic market trail for youngsters and opportunities to meet Santa.

Take the family to the Christmas Craft Fair at Widnes Market on November 28, 2021, and get into the Christmas mood!

Over 50 stalls of crafters and small, local businesses will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., offering a wide choice of unique, handcrafted, and bespoke products – the ideal time to finish your Christmas gift shopping.

Free face painting will be provided for the youngsters, and Santa himself will be wandering around the market spreading holiday cheer.

A magnificent selection of food and drink will be available, as well as musical music throughout the day from a choir, brass band, and local, aspiring performers.

Widnes Market has already hosted two of these fairs this autumn, both of which have been hugely successful – and the November 28 event is poised to be the largest and finest yet!

The event is free to attend, and there will be free parking on-site; don’t miss it!

What would Christmas be like if the man in red himself didn’t pay a visit?

Every Saturday in December, catch a glimpse of Santa as he goes about the market spreading Christmas cheer, taking photos with customers, and giving out candies and chocolates to the kids.

He’ll also reveal whether or not you’re on his naughty or pleasant list!

On December 4, 11, and 18, as well as the last Sunday before Christmas, December 19, visit Widnes Market to meet Father Christmas himself.

During the month of December, kids may unleash their inner explorer and embark on an amazing trip!

A festive-themed trail will be set up around Widnes Market for kids to follow, enjoy, and be rewarded with a sugary selection box when they finish.

It's not only for kids, though; adults may participate as well.