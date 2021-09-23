At Westminster Abbey, Songs Of Praise will be performed to commemorate the Abbey’s 60th anniversary.

Next month, Songs Of Praise will celebrate its 60th anniversary with a spectacular event in Westminster Abbey.

Special guests, favorite hymns, musical collaborations, and a message from the Queen will all be featured in this special program.

On October 3, the BBC show, which is the world’s longest-running religious television program, will air an anniversary special.

On September 26, an additional episode titled Where It All Began will premiere, which will look back at major moments from the last 60 years.

The show, which has over one million weekly viewers, originally aired in 1961 and has generated approximately 3,000 episodes since then.

“I’ve been a Songs Of Praise presenter for almost 20 years and it’s one of the greatest joys of my life,” Aled Jones, one of the show’s major presenters, stated.

“It is an honor to be able to share inspiring faith tales with our wonderful audience and to cheer hearts with music that means so much to me.

“Here’s to many more beautiful Songs Of Praise in the future!”

Jones, who originally appeared on the show as a child in 1988, will be joined by other presenters Katherine Jenkins, Sally Magnusson, and David Grant from the past and present.

The show’s greatest audience was in January 2000, when it aired from Cardiff’s Millennium Stadium to commemorate the new millennium.

“For 60 years, Songs Of Praise has occupied a very particular place on BBC One,” said Patrick Holland, head of BBC factual, arts, and classical music.

“This has never been more vital than in the past year, when churches across the UK were forced to close their doors, yet Songs Of Praise continued to bring people of faith together every Sunday.

“It is an honor to pay tribute to the world’s longest-running religious television program; may it continue for many years to come.”

“Through the singing of hymns and worship songs, and by featuring ordinary Christians putting their faith into action in remarkable ways, Songs Of Praise has reached its 60th by continuing to bring joy, comfort, and spiritual enrichment to audiences across the UK,” said Matthew Napier, series editor for Songs Of Praise.