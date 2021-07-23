At West Kirby, tides cut off several groups of walkers.

When the tide began to come in off the shore of West Kirby, several groups of walkers were shut off from land.

After discovering various groups of hikers on all three islands that make up the Hilbre Islands off the Wirral coast, RNLI volunteers conducted a series of welfare checks.

The crew of the ‘Seahorse,’ a West Kirby lifeboat, launched from the south end slipway and promptly located a group of swimmers pretty far from shore.

The crew headed out to inspect Little Eye and Middle Eye islands, as well as Hilbre Island itself, after checking in with the swimmers and ensuring they did not require assistance.

Multiple groups of walkers were discovered on all three islands, and the crew conducted welfare checks to ensure that all parties had meant to be there and were well equipped to wait for the tide to recede.

The crew returned to shore after sharing pertinent safety advice and ensuring that all participants had adequate fluids, a means of communication, and knew what to do if they got into difficulties.

Andy Brown, the deputy launch authority at West Kirby, went to BBC Radio Merseyside this morning and offered some safety advice, cautioning people to be wary of tide cutoffs in the region.

“The tides around the Wirral can shift quite quickly, and many people are on the beach enjoying the view, looking out to sea, and are unaware that they are being shut off from behind,” he said.

“To avoid getting cut off by the tide, verify tide times before going out, and be aware of what the tide is doing while on the beach, since it can come in very quickly.”

You can learn more about tidal cutoffs and how to avoid them by visiting https://rnli.org/safety/know-the-risks/tides.