At Washington University, Black Students-Only Housing has been established.

A university in Washington has launched a new program called “Black Affinity Housing,” which aims to foster “a loving and connected community among residents” while also supporting “health highlighting the Black experience.”

The housing program, which is housed on the fourth level of Western Washington University’s Alma Clark Glass Hall, will provide housing for 40 students. That structure bears the name of the university’s first Black student.

Other institutions have implemented similar Black Affinity Housing initiatives, which have been met with controversy, with some comparing them to past racial segregation.

The housing program will “explore and celebrate the richness of Black and African American people and culture, with historical and present context,” according to Western Washington University’s website.

“All Western students residing in the program contribute to the development of a warm and lively community that promotes social, personal, and academic success,” according to the page.

“Black Affinity Housing tenants, representing all various identities, pride themselves on creating a secure place for open, honest, and sometimes challenging discourse for all residents,” the college continued.

“Students can expand their knowledge and awareness of themselves, their peers, and the world through regular programmed events and interactions.

The description continued, “Residents in Black Affinity-based housing are invited to participate in periodic community activities and conversations meant to develop community, promote learning, and support wellbeing while prioritizing the Black experience.”

According to the college’s website, “staff will plan chances for residents to attend Black-centered events and broader university programs as a group.”

On the process of establishing the housing program, Western Washington University said it talked with “several universities.”

In April of this year, the university held a webinar on the topic, explaining that Black student organizations and candidates had requested a housing scheme similar to this one. University Residences also meets with a Black Affinity advisory group, which comprises students from the Black Student Organization, among others, on a regular basis.

Western Washington University stated that by creating this type of housing program, it was not “breaking ground on something new.” Similar restrictions have been enacted at a number of other campuses across the United States.

Earlier this year, American University (AU) in Washington, D.C. announced the creation of Black Affinity Housing.