At Vineyard Camp, two white children wrapped a strap around a black boy’s neck, according to reports.

According to a report, two white boys tied a tent strap around the neck of an 8-year-old black child at a Martha’s Vineyard summer camp in Massachusetts last week, causing an abrasion on the victim’s neck.

According to virtual channel 7, WDHDH, local officials in Chilmark claimed the two boys, ages 8 and 9, cannot be held criminally accountable for the incident at the Chilmark Community Center since they are under the age of 12. Officials stated that they have provided the victim and his family “any support.”

Jeff Herman, president of the Chilmark Town Affairs Council, stated in an email to campers that the boy had no additional physical injuries save the abrasion on his neck, but he noted that “this event was upsetting.” According to the Martha’s Vineyard Times, Herman said that the council, which governs children’s summer camps in the area, will not accept such behavior.

The event was reported to the Martha’s Vineyard National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (MVNAACP). In a statement, chapter president Arthur Hardy-Doubleday stated that an investigation into the situation will be begun immediately. While waiting for the outcome of the investigation, Hardy-Doubleday stated he was asking for “the children and their parents to be held accountable for this heinous event.”

“That’s the limit of our engagement, extending our support when we can,” Chilmark Police Chief Jonathan Klaren said, adding that while they hope the victim may still enjoy himself in the region, “that’s the extent of our involvement, offering our assistance when we can.” The incident has merely been registered by the police, and no criminal investigations have been begun.

Allowing the session to continue despite the event pending investigation results “sends a negative message,” according to a worried parent who spoke on the condition of anonymity to The Martha’s Vineyard Times.

The recent incident occurred just weeks after a Black Lives Matter sign on private land was vandalized, prompting Chilmark police to launch an investigation. The sign was installed near Chilmark library with permission from the land owner. It was the community’s first incidence of its kind this year.