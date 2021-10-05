At UFC Vegas 36, Derek Brunson accused Darren Till’s coach of lying about Till’s injured ACL.

Derek Brunson has shot down claims that Darren Till sustained an ACL injury in the build-up to their fight last month in Las Vegas.

Brunson submitted the Liverpool fighter in the third round of their UFC fight, giving the Gorilla his fourth loss of the year, all of which occurred in his last five fights.

Colin Heron, Till’s head coach, has indicated that he was not 100 percent ready for the fight due to a ligament injury sustained nine weeks prior to the fight.

Brunson, on the other hand, has detailed why he believes Till’s camp used that as an excuse after the loss.

“Listen, none of it matters to me. Till is the king of the pull-out. He would have pulled out if he was that hurt,” he claimed on the MMA Hour.

“Till about two weeks ago, I was performing hang cleans, squats, and deadlifts. His ACL was not torn. And he never said it; it was his coach who said it.

“I saw him at the UFC Institute, man,” says the narrator. He was doing everything from box jumps to hang cleans to squats.”

Brunson’s description of Till as the “pull-out king” comes after Till’s UFC career has been plagued by injury issues, which have resulted in a number of fights being canceled.

He was forced to withdraw from a scheduled fight against Marvin Vettori earlier this year due to a broken collarbone.

Till had already sustained a torn MCL following his fight with Robert Whittaker last summer and had broken his foot prior to a scheduled battle with Jack Hermansson in December.