At UFC Vegas 36, Darren Till loses a third-round submission to Derek Brunson.

At UFC Vegas 36, Darren Till was defeated in the third round by Derek Brunson in the main event.

Till got off to a good start against Brunson, but he couldn’t handle his opponent’s wrestling and top game, succumbing to a rear-naked choke in the third round.

Following his razor-thin decision loss to Robert Whittaker, the Liverpudlian has now lost back-to-back fights in the UFC, putting his prospects of a middleweight title opportunity against Israel Adesanya in jeopardy.

The burden was on Till to get his middleweight path to gold back on track after watching fellow Scousers Paddy Pimblett, Molly McCann, and training partner Tom Aspinall win on the undercard.

As he entered the UFC Apex to quiet, Till chose to forego his famed ‘Sweet Caroline’ exit music.

Till got out to a fast start in round one, swiftly finding his range and landing some clean shots on his opponent. Brunson completed his first takedown and inflicted some heavy damage on the mat, however, and the tide swiftly turned.

Brunson’s offense on the mat was unrelenting, and Till was scrambling to block the hefty smashes, with the buzzer protecting him from more injury.

After round one, Till told his trainers that he thought Brunson was tired and that the puffiness on his right eye was bothering him. Brunson appeared to be terrified when engaging on the feet, according to Till’s squad.

Despite Till stuffing two double leg takedowns to start the round, Round 2 was a same tale. Brunson eventually got the takedown and regained control on the ground. Brunson did enough to keep referee Herb Dean from stopping the fight in the second round, while Till jostled for position and attempted for a stand up.

a revitalized In round three, Till appeared to have clawed his way back into the fight, connecting with several powerful punches that left Brunson visibly shaken. Brunson was on the back foot, but the Scouser was unable to stop a vicious double leg takedown as he swarmed for a finish.

Till gave it his all in an attempt to thwart Brunson’s attack, but inadvertently put him in full mount. Till had no choice but to offer Brunson his back with the American locking while covering up. “The summary has come to an end.”