At trial, Nikolas Cruz can’t be called names, and the Parkland killings can be called a “masacre,” according to the judge.

Prosecutors and witnesses cannot call Nikolas Cruz, the former student charged in the 2018 shooting at a Florida high school, disparaging names at his future trial, but calling the killing a “massacre” is permitted, the judge said.

Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer defined which terminology could and could not be used in relation to Cruz and the massacre when he is tried for the Feb. 18, 2018, killings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland in a judgment unsealed Friday.

While it is impossible to construct a thorough list of adjectives that jurors should not hear to characterize Cruz, Scherer stated that pejorative language such as “beast” or “that thing” would not be admissible during the trial.

The request came from Cruz’s lawyers, who also requested that the fatalities be referred to simply as “the incident,” “mass shooting,” or “tragedy.” Scherer turned down the request, claiming that terminology like “massacre” are acceptable and not insulting or provocative, and that prosecutors and witnesses can use them.

Cruz is accused of killing 17 people at the high school and, if convicted, could face the death penalty.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

During testimony, Scherer agreed with Cruz’s attorneys that calling him names like “animal” or “that creature,” as several victims’ parents have done in media appearances, would be inappropriate. However, she believes the defense’s motion this week that Cruz be referred to just by his first name or as “the defendant” goes too far.

“Some words and adjectives requested by the Defendant not to be used, such as ‘school shooter,’ ‘murderer,’ or ‘killer,’ are not pejorative in and of themselves,” Scherer wrote. “They’re just ordinary terms that can be used to describe specific facts.”

Nonetheless, she warned prosecutors that when referring to Cruz, they must be professional, and that their witnesses should avoid using obvious disparaging labels while testifying about him. If Cruz’s lawyers believe someone has over the line, she said they can object right away and she will rule in court.

“Attorneys should not editorialize or share their opinions of a defendant during a trial,” she said. “The evidence will be given by the trial attorneys, and the jury will make their decisions based on the evidence presented.”

Cruz, 22, has entered a plea. This is a condensed version of the information.