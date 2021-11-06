At Travis Scott’s Houston Astroworld Music Festival, eight people were killed and many more were injured.

Around 9 p.m. Friday, the audience at the event in Houston’s NRG Park began to “squeeze toward the front of the stage,” resulting in a “mass casualty” incident, according to Houston Fire Chief Sam Pea.

The push had produced fear and injuries, he said, and “people began to fall out, become unconscious, and it prompted extra panic.”

The festival drew around 50,000 attendees. According to KHOU News Houston, 17 individuals were rushed to hospitals, 11 of them were in cardiac arrest, and more than 300 people were treated at a field hospital set up nearby.

The third annual festival, which was set to take place from Friday to Saturday and was organized by Houston-born artist Travis Scott, has been canceled.

