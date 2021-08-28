At Tom Jones’ summer concert in Haydock Park, these are 17 of the best-dressed attendees.

Hundreds of people have gathered in Haydock Park to see Sir Tom Jones, who is performing as part of a series of outdoor summer concerts.

Those in the crowd arrived through the gates, which opened at 4pm, after more than 18 months of restrictions imposed in the aftermath of the coronavirus outbreak, looking forward to the night ahead.

Tom Jones, joined by Imelda May, a Dublin-born singer, and Megan McKenna, a television personality turned singer, will play a solo concert on a non-raceday tonight.

As Sir Tom Jones prepares to hit the stage, Washington Newsday writer Jess Molyneux was on hand to interview stylish concertgoers ahead of tonight’s events to find out how they felt about being back in a crowd and what they’re most looking forward to.

They talked about how it felt to be back in a throng and free of the social constraints we’ve all been subjected to over the past year, with one characterizing it as “like a dream.”

A flowery crop top, pink shorts, a pink bucket hat, and a baby blue cross-body little bag are what I’m wearing today.

Charlotte is accompanying her father to the concert. “I mean, I adore Megan McKenna,” she explained. I’m looking forward to seeing her and, of course, Tom Jones.

“It’s a beautiful day, and I’m delighted we’re all out and about again.”

Wearing: a C P Company navy blue t-shirt, Boss navy shorts, and white Davinci trainers

Charlotte, Dave’s daughter, joined him for the concert.

Wearing: a DLSB blue, white, and beige striped blazer with matching high-waisted shorts, an ASOS white bodysuit, and a pair of ASOS blue high heels.

Sarah expressed her delight at “finally seeing Tom Jones.”

I’m wearing a Vivienne Westwood blouse, Debenhams jeans and boots, and Ray-Ban sunglasses.

“It’s bizarre, walking around with no masks like COVID never happened – it’s like a dream,” Louis added.

Wearing: a New Look dress and a pair of strappy shoes, as well as Dolce & Gabbana sunglasses.

Wearing: a New Look dress and a pair of strappy shoes, as well as Dolce & Gabbana sunglasses.

"Yes, I'm really looking forward to it," Abi responded. I've been wanting to see Tom Jones for a long time, and we finally had the chance."