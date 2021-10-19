At three Wirral schools, all cars are prohibited during drop-off and pick-up times.

In an effort to make the school run safer, three Wirral schools are planning to restrict all automobiles during drop-off and pick-up hours.

Wirral Council is collaborating with three schools to test the ‘School Street’ initiative, which will encourage students to use alternate modes of transportation by temporarily blocking the road outside schools during drop-off and pick-up hours.

Although some vehicles will be exempt, the scheme aims to reduce traffic congestion outside school gates in order to promote safety and air quality.

‘Mayhem’ when a bus collides with railings in the city center, causing massive traffic congestion.

Walking, scooting, and cycling will be encouraged in the mostly car-free zone.

Greenleas Primary School will kick out the experiment in November, followed by Christchurch Primary School and Liscard Primary School in the new year.

“This project will help to address safety concerns, create a calmer environment where people can feel confident cycling and walking, and improve air quality by reducing congestion around school gates,” said Councillor Liz Grey, Chair of Wirral Council’s Environment, Climate Emergency and Transport Committee.

“Many families have already changed their travel habits, including on their route to school, and this project will enable even more people to adopt healthier and more active travel habits.”

Wirral Council hopes that people and families would express their opinions on the plan, as all feedback will be used to determine whether their goal of creating a quieter and safer atmosphere has been met.

The plan will be implemented through an Experimental Traffic Regulation Order (ETRO), which might last up to 18 months while a decision is made on whether or not the ‘School Street’ initiative will be permanent.

The projects are supported by the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority Transport Plan Capital Programme and the Department for Transport’s Active Travel Fund Tranche 2.

The programme, according to Wirral Council, is different from existing school provisions for temporary road closures to facilitate social separation.

These COVID-19-related actions began 18 months ago, and Wirral Council will continue to support the development of more permanent traffic solutions.

Visit liverpoolecho.co.uk/news for the most up-to-date information.