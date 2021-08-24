At this graphic video, Great White Sharks are seen eating whale carcasses in an Australian port.

Multiple great white sharks were seen eating on the carcass of a humpback whale in an Australian port in a gruesome video shot by the South Australian Museum. Officials say they don’t sure what they’ll do with the carcass yet, but they’re advising residents to keep away from the water.

The carcass was discovered in Outer Harbor, Adelaide’s biggest cargo port, according to ABC Australia. Officials from South Australia’s National Parks and Wildlife Service, Jon Emmett, told the outlet that they attempted to remove the carcass from the water, but it was in a difficult position, and two great white sharks were dining on it while they attempted to remove it.

On Monday, ABC Adelaide’s Twitter feed posted a gruesome video from the incident. The South Australian Museum created the video, which has received over 7,000 views.

The cadaver was last seen Monday, then reappeared Tuesday morning off the northern end of an island between Outer Harbor and St. Kilda. Emmett believes the whale was hit and killed by a large ship, which isn’t uncommon, according to him.

He told ABC Australia, “If you see a huge container ship—a big international ship these days—they have a big bulbous section to the nose of the ship.”

“If something happens to a whale, the whale’s body can be carried for hundreds or thousands of kilometers on top of the bulbous area of the bow, so we don’t know where this happened.”

For millennia, humpback whales around Australia have been plagued by tragedy.

Whaling was once a major source of revenue for Australia. However, as technology advanced to make whaling more “effective,” whales became “over-exploited,” causing several whale species to become extinct.

Humpback whales became a key target for whalers as the numbers of certain species declined. The International Whaling Commission stopped humpback whale whaling in the Southern Hemisphere in 1963 because the population had been drastically decreased.

Australia’s humpback whale population has made a full recovery thanks to other protection and conservation regulations. However, humpback whales continue to suffer numerous risks.

The authorities stated that huge ships frequently strike the species, as well as pollution, climate change, and scientific whaling. This is a condensed version of the information.