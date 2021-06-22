At the wheel, a driver had a heart attack and crashes into cars near a school.

A van driver is said to have had a heart attack behind the wheel and smashed into cars outside of a school.

At 3 p.m. yesterday, emergency services rushed to Browns Lane in Netherton after reports of a van colliding with parked automobiles.

The van’s driver, a man in his 50s, is believed to have had a “medical episode” behind the wheel and was brought to the hospital, according to police.

During the collision, a parked Volkswagen Transporter, a Fiat Punto, and a Vauxhall Insignia were all damaged.

Brown’s Lane and Copy Lane in Netherton were closed by police as they dealt with the issue, according to Facebook posts.

Witnesses said they observed a man “slumped” in a van and that paramedics with defibrillators were on the scene.

“A van hit two cars outside our school – someone stated the driver had a heart attack,” one individual wrote.

Another person responded that they knew the van’s driver and that he had “many heart attacks.”

The man is still in hospital in a stable condition, according to Merseyside Police.

“We were contacted at 3pm yesterday, Tuesday June 15, following reports of a van colliding with parked vehicles on Browns Lane in Netherton,” a police spokesperson said.

“The van’s driver, a man in his fifties, is believed to have had a medical emergency and was rushed to the hospital.”

“The crash damaged a parked Volkswagen Transporter, a Fiat Punto, and a Vauxhall Insignia.”

“In hospital, the man is in a stable condition.”