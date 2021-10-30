At the virtual reality venue VRVE in Liverpool, I ‘dropped’ from the top of a skyscraper.

I went to a virtual reality venue and “dropped” from the top of a skyscraper many stories down.

The VRVE is a hidden gem on Liverpool’s famed Water Street, just a stone’s throw from the city’s landmark Town Hall, and provides a quirky escape from the city’s rush and bustle.

It’s a unique experience, with completely realistic virtual reality games and activities ranging from evading bullets while combating assassins to crossing a plank several storeys high, exploring a haunted mansion, and even riding thrilling roller coasters.

Mum is’shocked’ when her neighbor allows her daughter to play in her garden.

VRVE’s games are supervised by professionally qualified VR professionals in two ultra-modern VR studios, allowing even a complete virtual reality novice like myself to fully relax and enjoy the huge choice of games available.

When I arrived, I was given instructions on how to operate the hand controllers and headset before donning them and temporarily abandoning reality.

After that, the kind staff directed me to a “lift” that transported me to the top floor of a building. The headset keeps you fully engaged in the games’ environment, while a fan blows in the background, producing the sense of wind and adding a level of realism I hadn’t expected.

With an actual plank to step on once you reach the “top,” the skyscraper game takes on a new dimension. Even knowing it’s just a game doesn’t help calm the jitters, especially when it’s time to jump from the plank.

“Onto what?” I said anxiously. before taking a step back and “plummeting” to the ground.

After that, I tried a variety of other games to get a feel for what’s available.

I was able to transform into a wizard on a quest to catch souls with two wands while riding in a rickety cart along a rickety track. It felt like I was actually moving, which made it easy to become lost in the game’s universe.

Following that, I developed a similar game with a wooden cart and a curving road, but this time the goal was to collect gems while avoiding a. “The summary has come to an end.”