At the very least, 82 years in prison for a violent robbery gun gang – their enormous punishments explained

A four-man gun gang was sentenced to at least 82 years in prison for storming into a farmer’s home and “wickedly” shooting him twice while attempting to pillage his property.

Commentators were unanimous in their praise for mastermind Alan Daniels and his sidekicks Craig Reynolds, Anthony Hill, and Dean Sanders, who were outraged by the “unnecessary” amount of brutality meted out to Charles Baldwin, 65, and his terrified girlfriend.

Even the Kirkby defendants in the dock at Preston Crown Court were surprised by the harshness of their sentences, exchanging brief glances as Judge Graham Knowles, QC, issued scathing verdicts on their roles in the Aughton armed robbery over two years ago.

Mr Baldwin had been shot in the knee by Daniels for not getting from his garden to his bungalow quickly enough, and then again as he sat at his bedroom desk, as the gun thug, who had a disturbing history of shooting homeowners, placed his weapon right next to his ankle and pulled the trigger once more.

Daniels and his three co-accused are said to have been uninformed of the information given by prosecutor Francis McEntee last Monday, when he told the court that the pig farmer’s foot was likely to be amputated later that week, despite 19 separate procedures failing to save it.

The four defendants’ distinct sentences were the product of complicated calculations and a weighting method that took into consideration a variety of circumstances, and some observers first assumed Daniels had gotten off lightly.

However, as the punishments explained below, this was not the case.

This means Daniels can only be considered for release after serving the minimum sentence, at which point the Parole Board will decide whether he has been sufficiently rehabilitated to be released into society.

By no means is such a choice made automatically.

Daniels will remain in prison if he is still considered a threat after 15 years.

He was also praised for pleading guilty and not challenging a trial, despite the fact that his co-accused conducted a trial in the hopes of pinning all of the blame on Daniels.