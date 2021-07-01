At the unveiling of Diana’s statue, William and Harry, who have been at odds for years, put on an unified face.

As they gathered for the dedication of her long-awaited statue, the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex paid tribute to their mother Diana Princess of Wales, stating, “Every day, we wish she was still with us.”

In the shadow of their mother’s bronze likeness, William and Harry, despite their differences on many topics, put up a united face.

“Today, on what would have been our mother’s 60th birthday, we recall her love, strength, and character – attributes that made her a force for good around the world, touching countless lives for the better,” the brothers said in a statement released after the brief service.

“Every day, we wish she could be here with us, and our desire is that this statue will be seen as a symbol of her life and legacy for all time.”

With Diana’s siblings watching, William and Harry removed a green cloth from the memorial, which will serve as a constant reminder to visitors to her old home of Kensington Palace of the most famous inhabitant who ever lived there.

Harry rested his hands on his hips as they stood on either side of the monument, looking at the memorial.

William and Harry, dressed in dark suits and ties, arrived a few minutes early for the unveiling and paused in a shrub-lined path outside the garden to speak with Jamie Lowther-Pinkerton, head of the statue committee.

The royal brothers’ tumultuous relationship has made headlines around the world, yet when they entered the garden where the monument is located, they walked in lockstep, their left hands touching their stomachs.

When Harry met his mother’s siblings, he let out a grateful chuckle, while his older brother William, who was a step ahead, kissed Lady Sarah McCorquodale on both cheeks and went on to warmly embrace his aunt Lady Jane Fellowes and uncle Earl Spencer.

Throughout the celebration, William and Harry were in excellent spirits, laughing and joking with their guests and looked at ease in each other’s presence.

