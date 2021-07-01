At the unveiling of Diana’s statue, William and Harry put up a united front.

The long-awaited statue of Diana Princess of Wales, unveiled by her sons, is a tribute to a woman who left an indelible influence on British society.

The Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex, despite their differences on many matters, put up a united appearance in front of their mother’s bronze portrait.

With Diana’s siblings watching, William and Harry removed a cloth from the memorial, which will serve as a constant reminder to visitors to her old home of Kensington Palace of the most famous inhabitant who ever lived there.

The princess, who would have turned 60 on Thursday, is encircled by three youngsters and shows Diana in her latter years.

The monument is meant to depict Diana’s “warmth, elegance, and energy,” according to Kensington Palace, while the children represent the “universality and generational effect of the princess’s work.”

“The photo and style of dress were based on the final period of her life, when she acquired confidence in her role as an ambassador for humanitarian issues, and tries to express her spirit and compassion,” the statement continued.

During the ceremony, the royal brothers did not speak; instead, the monument served as a testament to their mother.

The artwork of sculptor Ian Rank-Broadley was installed in the palace’s Sunken Garden, one of Diana’s favorite spots at Kensington Palace.

The space was rebuilt over the last two years and now has over 4,000 different flowers, including forget-me-nots, which the princess admired.

“Diana, Princess of Wales was an icon who touched the lives of people all around the world, therefore it’s been an honor to work on this statue commemorating her life alongside Prince William and Prince Harry,” the artist stated.

“We wanted to capture her warmth and empathy while also highlighting her impact on generations to come. I sincerely hope that they will. (This is a brief piece.)