At the train station, a pervert sat on her phone, ‘upskirted.’

A chronic sex offender admitted to ‘upskirting’ a woman while she was on her phone at a train station.

Andrew Mackie, of Warrington, has a long history of voyeurism and numerous violations of sexual harm prevention orders, with 25 prior convictions for 34 offenses.

According to the Manchester Evening News, the 51-year-old was seen standing near to a woman at Manchester Piccadilly train station on July 31, last year.

In the Asda car area, a family conflict erupts with an ear biting incident.

The woman, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, was caught on camera ‘engrossed in a phone call’ and sitting with her legs crossed, according to prosecution attorney Richard Stone at Bolton Magistrates’ Court.

British Transport Police contacted Mackie when a nearby witness suspected he was acting suspiciously while ‘playing with his phone.’

Officers discovered a number of photos of the woman seated on his phone, including one of her crotch area.

“On the 31st of July, I went to Piccadilly train station to take a train to Warrington,” Mackie said in a prepared statement.

“I categorically refute any claims of voyeurism or upskirting leveled against me.”

The woman stated in a victim impact statement that she is now “paranoid” that people are following her while she is out.

“The incident has made me feel self-conscious, especially on instances when I would prefer to wear a skirt,” she continued.

“I had no idea that snapping pictures in this manner was a thing, and it has increased my fear of being out in public.”

“I’d say it’s had a detrimental affect on me because of the way I dress now.”

Mackie pleaded guilty to using equipment beneath another’s clothing without consent on the day of his trial, today (September 29).

Peter Casson, the defendant, requested that sentence be postponed so that a psychiatric report could be prepared.

Mackie, of Thelwall Lane, Warrington, was released on bail ahead of his sentencing on October 22 at Manchester Magistrates’ Court.