At the train station, a Merseyrail employee was assaulted.

At a train stop, a Merseyrail employee was assaulted.

Following complaints of an assault against a member of train staff, British Transport Police (BTP) were dispatched to Rock Ferry station at 9.59 p.m. on Thursday.

Officers responded to the location, and a 56-year-old man was apprehended and brought into jail in connection with the attack.

According to a BTP spokeswoman, the investigation into this occurrence is still ongoing.

Following the ‘act of disturbance,’ trains on the Chester and Ellesmere Port line were delayed on Thursday.

Due to the incident, the 10.17pm train service from Liverpool Central to Chester operated nonstop between Liverpool Central and Hooton.

This was also true for the Liverpool Central to Ellesmere Port 101.21pm service, which ran nonstop between Liverpool Central and Hooton.

“While we are unable to comment on particular events, we would want to emphasize that thankfully, occurrences such as this are rare, and the safety of our workers and passengers is of vital importance to us,” said Jane English, Merseyrail’s People Director.

