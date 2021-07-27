At the Tokyo Olympics, Team GB wins its first gold medal.

Team GB has had a fantastic night, winning their first three gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics.

Team GB has sent 376 athletes to Tokyo, the most ever for an international competition.

The squad has been given a goal of winning more than 50 medals at these Olympics, and after a strong start with a bronze and a silver in the first two days, Team GB claimed its first three golds this morning.

Adam Peaty, a swimmer, successfully defended his 100m breaststroke title in the early hours of Monday morning. He made history by becoming the first British swimmer to defend an Olympic championship.

Peaty won in 57.37 seconds, just a tenth of a second slower than his own world record time established in Rio in 2016.

Since 2014, the 26-year-old, who goes by the nickname “The Beast,” has not lost a 100m breaststroke final.

Tom Daley and Matty Lee won the 10m synchronised platform diving event, and Team GB didn’t have to wait long for additional triumph at these games.

Daley, who was just 14 years old when he competed in his first Olympics in Beijing, has two bronze medals to his name, but gold had escaped him previously.

Throughout the competition, Daley and Lee were embroiled in a tight battle with China’s defending champions Chen Aisen and Lin Yue, narrowly earning gold by a single point.

The couple got off to a good start, finishing second in each of the first three rounds, but the favorites and defending winners, Chen Aisen and Lin Yue of China, were in front.

Daley and Lee took the lead in the fourth round. The British dive, which was heartily applauded by Team GB staff in the grandstand, was followed by a blunder by the Chinese tandem.

After an outstanding dive by their primary opponents, they maintained their lead by the tiniest of margins, a single point, heading into the last round, putting great pressure on the pair ahead of their sixth dive.

But it was a spectacular dive, with a score of 101.01 in the final round of a dive.