At the time of the horrific attack, the man who repeatedly stabbed his fiancée was ruled insane.

A chronically ill man stabbed his fiancée multiple times but was acquitted of attempted murder because a jury determined he was insane at the time.

After hurting Rebecca Wakefield at least six times at their St Helens home, Phillip Jones left her with severe injuries.

The event occurred after the 44-year-condition old’s deteriorated tragically, according to Liverpool Crown Court, and he turned the knife on himself.

Jones was diagnosed with epilepsy when he was 21, and his seizures mostly happened while he was sleeping.

But, by late 2019, his illness had deteriorated to the point that he had to be signed off work, and on January 21, Jones had a total of five seizures.

His mental health deteriorated rapidly over the next few days, and he was admitted to the hospital on January 23 after alarmed family members noticed him acting strangely, including conversing with deceased relatives.

On the morning of January 24, he was freed when it was determined that he could be released ahead of a follow-up visit with community mental health specialists.

Jones emerged from a bedroom in the Sutton home he shared with Ms Wakefield just after noon and told her, “We’ve got to go… “This is the final chapter.”

The duo ended up in the kitchen, where Jones eventually got a knife, ran down his girlfriend, and stabbed her at least six times in the back and neck area before stabbing himself.

Jones was charged with attempted murder last summer, and his case was presented to jurors.

Prosecutor Charles Lander said today that the panel had found the defendant not guilty by reason of insanity, a result that both the prosecution and the defense had contended for but that needed to be presented to a jury along with expert medical testimony.

Jurors may reach the odd finding if they determined Jones had intended to kill but was mad at the time.

Jones was now undergoing treatment at Guild Lodge, a specialised institution in Preston, and his condition was improving, according to the court.

His treatment will continue under the terms of a hospital order issued by Judge Denis Watson, QC.

“This is an uncommon case,” he told Jones.

"This is an uncommon case," he told Jones.