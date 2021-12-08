At the supposed No. 10 Christmas party, a frontline healthcare worker was ‘incandescent’ with wrath.

A video of the Prime Minister’s senior aides joking about a Downing Street Christmas party last year, just days after an alleged rule-breaking festive celebration, has enraged an NHS frontline worker.

Boris Johnson’s then-press secretary, Allegra Stratton, and adviser Ed Oldfield, as well as other staffers, were caught on camera in December 2020 talking about a “fictitious” party.

She was dealing with Covid-19 patients that month, according to the PA news agency, at a time when her mother was hospitalized due to a fall.

The staffer was unable to visit her mother at the time due to health procedures, and she eventually caught Covid in the hospital and died of bacterial pneumonia.

“To say I’m enraged… I’m a blaze of brilliance. “What’s the worst is the disrespect, the one rule for us and another rule for them,” she explained.

“I feel nauseous, I feel disrespectful, (like) I’ve been taken for a mug when I see Allegra Stratton laughing up there.”

“I’m at a loss for words right now to express how terrible such behavior is. It should have repercussions.” On Tuesday, Downing Street reiterated that there was no Christmas party and that all coronavirus protocols had been followed.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, on the other hand, has urged Mr Johnson to “come clean and apologise,” adding that it is “shameful” for aides to “lie and chuckle about such lies.”

“If it’s found to be a cover-up, there ought to be some serious consequences — individuals will have to be fired,” the healthcare worker stated again.

“I don’t believe ministers and MPs should be able to go on TV and say ‘there was no party,’ then afterwards say ‘it was within the rules,’ when London is subject to tier three limitations – and expect no repercussions.”

“If you’re in a position of leadership, you have to earn the trust of the country.”