At the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota, nine people were arrested for child trafficking.

Following a week-long operation, nine men were arrested on child sex trafficking charges at the 81st annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota.

The investigation, which encompassed several law enforcement agencies, began on August 6 and finished on August 12, according to a statement released by the US Attorney’s Office in South Dakota on Tuesday.

All of the guys, who vary in age from 22 to 54, have been charged with felonies.

Eight of the nine males were from South Dakota, and they were charged with attempting to attract a juvenile using the internet, a crime that carries a minimum punishment of ten years in jail.

The ninth man is from New York and faces a minimum term of 15 years in prison if convicted of attempted commercial sex trafficking of a minor.

The South Dakota Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce, the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, United States Homeland Security Investigations, Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, and the Rapid City Police Department were all involved in the operation.

“The United States Attorney’s Office wishes to express its gratitude to all law enforcement partners involved in the investigations for their efforts and continued cooperation,” according to the press statement.

During the operation, law enforcement employed adverts on websites and mobile apps to engage with internet predators, according to the Rapid City Journal.

According to the Journal, some of the arrests were made as a result of situations involving “sending a sexually explicit message and digital photographs to a DCI agent,” and one of the men arrested “admitted to engaging in those chats and admitted knowing they were minors and the communications were sexual in nature.”